Ombudsman says decision on school places was right

A mother who applied for both her children to attend the same school appealed against the decision not to admit one of the children because his year-group was full there.

She complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

The ombudsman report has named neither the school nor the family involved.

It said the panel made its decision within the rules.

“We cannot question whether an independent school admissions appeals panel’s decision is right or wrong simply because the complainant disagrees with it,” the decision notice says.

“We must consider if there was fault in the way the decision was reached.”

The report explained that independent appeals panels need to decide whether admitting a further child to a year-group the school says is already full would “prejudice the provision of efficient education of the efficient use of resources there."