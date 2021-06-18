Drone used to capture end-of-term school photo

Concord College’s full school photo taken via a drone Concord College’s full school photo taken via a drone

Concord College’s full school photo was this year taken via a drone.

Students in their Covid-19 safe year group bubbles gathered on the college’s popular Hall Meadow site in Acton Burnell.

With vice principal (pastoral) Jeremy Kerslake on the speaker system, more than 500 students were designated time slots and carefully co-ordinated into areas for the taking of the ‘safe’ photo.

They were directed to smile and pose at the drone which captured images of the students, the staff, the college itself and the surrounding Shropshire hills.

The photo will be framed and showcased in Concord College’s main hall to maintain a tradition that dates back to 1982.

In another break with tradition, 6.2 students had a graduation celebration in place of the usual 6.2 ball and graduation ceremony.

A total of 157 students, either in person or online, attended the celebration hosted by principal Neil Hawkins and trustee chair Dr Iain Bride.

The celebration featured a contactless roll-call, speeches from head boy and head girl as well as music performances from Concord College musicians.

Privilege

Reflecting on the year and unique end-of-year celebrations, head girl Hannah Kim, 18, said: “Even though our year was very different, and perhaps we missed out on things that other Concordians before us got to experience, right now we should be thankful.

“We are all really privileged young people and have so much for which to be thankful – and this includes our teachers, tutors and all the staff for everything they have done for us in the present as well as during our time at Concord College.”

Head boy Louis Tang, 19, in a speech to the 6.2 cohort, added: “No matter how high the hurdles have been this year we have leaped over them – and that’s all that matters.

“The pandemic has robbed us of the satisfaction of finishing our final year in traditional terms, but let’s not waste our time being upset about the past. We should treasure the last few short moments we have left together at the college.”