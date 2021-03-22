Shropshire College stages robot wars competition for British Science Week

A Shropshire college staged an inter-house robot wars competition as part of British Science Week.

Taking part in the Concord College robot wars were Amber Ma, June Pipatchaisiri and Ellie Seivewright, all aged 14
Creativity, curiosity and communication was the theme of Concord College’s own internal science awards as form four students were given four hours over the course of the week to work together as a house team to build, code and battle their robot.

Concord’s teacher of physics, Mark Weston, who also organised the event, said all groups demonstrated their science skills well throughout the assignment.

The battle of the robots used the science department’s newly acquired construction-style Lego kits of which many of the students had very little previous experience that meant a huge learning curve.

During the battle each robot carried a coloured golf ball to represent their house and the aim was to drive carefully so that they could retain that ball whilst simultaneously attempting to knock the opponents’ ball, or the opponents’ vehicle, out of the ring.

Later in the summer term Concord’s form three students will also benefit from using the Lego kits as part of the school’s engineering and computer science courses.

And from September Concord, in Acton Burnell, will be running a team or two in the ‘First Lego League Challenge’ – a global STEM challenge for nine to 16-year-olds.

