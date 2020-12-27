Newtown primary school plans take step forward

Kirsty Williams.

Powys County Council’s strategic outline case for a new, 270-place primary school in Newtown has been approved by the Minister for Education Kirsty Williams.

The council will now progress to the outline business case stage of the project.

Investment plans will help the council deliver its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys, a 10-year strategy that was approved earlier this year .

The new school will replace the current buildings of Hafren Junior School and Ladywell Green Infant School, which are merging to create a new all-through primary school. The new school, Ysgol Calon y Dderwen, will open in September 2021.

It is also a part of the North Powys Wellbeing programme, which could see a multi-agency wellbeing campus developed alongside the new school, delivering a range of health and social care services together on one site.

The Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools Programme will fund 65 per cent of the £12.9m school with the remaining 35 per cent funded by the council.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for education, said: “I’m delighted that our strategic outline case for the new primary school in Newtown has been approved by the Welsh Government. This represents another huge investment in our school infrastructure.

“The existing school buildings are not suitable to meet the needs of a 21st century curriculum or meet the well-being needs of pupils.