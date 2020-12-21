Charlton cheers up Christmas

The young people donated festive and other foods as well as toiletries to local food banks to make up hampers for the community.

So successful was the project that 150 hampers will be delivered in the days before Christmas.

It is the latest initiative by the secondary school this year to help charities and work within the community.

Teacher, Sarah Davies, who heads up house activities at Charlton said the hampers were part of the house festive challenge, uniting the school as one team to make a difference in the community.

"We felt that it was especially important this year to support a local charity, as we are all living in unprecedented times. There are many families and individuals whom this virus has hit hard over the last year. We at Charlton School wanted to give back to our community."

Charlton has four houses, named after trees that surround its new building.

"House points are given to reward success in lessons and contributions to the wider curriculum allowing us to use our rewards system to acknowledge and celebrate individual and group success in our termly celebration assemblies," Miss Davies said.

"Each house is linked to a charity and takes part in fundraisers throughout the year to raise the profile of their chosen charity. There are also a number of whole school house events which support local charities and raise awareness of key issues within the academic year."

Events have included the Charlton Bake Off to support the Macmillan Coffee Morning and harvest festival supporting Telford Food Bank.

A hello yellow day was held in support of the Young Minds mental health charity and other initiatives have included taking part in, Black History Month, Well Being and Anti-Bullying weeks, random acts of kindness for Valentines day, a walk or bike to school challenge and the Charltonbury summer fete and concert.