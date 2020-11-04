Petition calls for for partial refund to Wolverhampton University students over lack of face-to-face lectures

The University of Wolverhampton

More than 180 people have signed the petition since it was launched on Tuesday, which calls for a partial refund to fees, which depending on the course can be more than £9,000.

Liam Scott, who started the petition, says: "With the recent closure of the campus due to the Covid-19 virus, the University of Wolverhampton has decided to implement a number of preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of the virus spreading to the student population.

"Such measures include the cancelling all face to face classes and instead implementing remote online instruction. While we applaud UOW's initiative for putting the student’s health and safety as the main priority, it is important to consider the financial impact on the students, especially the international students considering the tremendous difference between the tuitions.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"Currently, student tuition at the University of Wolverhampton is roughly £9,250 per year (depending on the course). When most students agreed to take on the financial burden of taking out loans to pay such an exorbitant fee, we did so because we expected to receive in-person face-to-face instruction, as well as the opportunity to seek out help from our teachers during office hours.

"Because of the circumstances of this decision, this is now no longer a possibility for students, and we are now essentially stuck paying £9,250 per year for online classes.

"Since the start of university my course consists of six hours a week of online lectures. This is simply unacceptable for £9,250 per year. I ask for the university to look at the students' perspective and ask themselves, would they deem this a fair and acceptable amount to pay for the standard of education provided.

"Because of the financial impact of this decision, we are asking the University of Wolverhampton to give partial refunds to all students."

To view the petition, visit change.org/p/university-of-wolverhampton-university-of-wolverhampton-partial-tuition-refund