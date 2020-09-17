School speed limit plan could take ten years to put in place

A report published ahead of a full council meeting next week has set out time and cost estimations for the roll-out of 20mph limits outside schools, which members voted for in December 2019 following a motion from Councillor Dan Morris, who represents Burnell.

It says the project could cost up to £2.9 million and take five to seven years to complete, if work begins in the 2022/23 financial year.

The report, by highways manager Steve Brown, also looks at the possibility of implementing ‘school streets’, by banning cars from roads with schools on at drop-off and collection times.

The idea was supported by members following a motion tabled by Councillor David Vasmer, who represents Underdale, at a full council meeting in July.

Mr Brown says the cost of introducing school streets will not be known until after consultations with individual schools had been carried out.

The report says intervention would be required at 126 of the county’s 150 schools if councillors agree to press ahead with the 20mph scheme.

The report says there were 11 accidents outside schools in the last three years, according to police data. Three of the accidents were deemed ‘serious’. In total there were 22 casualties, including seven pedestrians of whom four were children.

Six of the reported accidents happened at peak times, resulting in six casualties, all of whom were pedestrians and four of whom were children.

“There is no single prescriptive approach to introducing 20mph speed restrictions or school streets outside schools,” says Mr Brown.

“To reflect current guidance and different environments around schools, careful consideration should be given to appropriate measures that can demonstrate defined benefits.

“In Shropshire, the current approach to implementing 20mph speed restrictions is based upon supporting the delivery of appropriate and achievable traffic management interventions in locations where the potential benefits are greatest; the development of clear objectives and understanding potential future liabilities.

“Where existing vehicles speeds are already low, there could be a low return on investment where resources could be allocated to higher risk sites.

“20mph speed restrictions should be self-enforcing and on this basis West Mercia Police do not routinely enforce these speed limits. Therefore, there are risks associated with managing the public’s perceptions of what can realistically be achieved in terms of enforcement.

“A review of reported accident data does not suggest a history of speed related accidents outside schools in Shropshire. Shropshire Council already undertakes accident studies and remedial work at high risk accident sites.

“Other options that can reduce the risk to vulnerable road users at peak times, such as reviewing parking controls, could be considered.

“In some cases, the type of intervention can have a direct environmental impact on air quality and the aesthetics of the surrounding area.

“Further support is likely to be required to promote modal shift to healthier and more sustainable transport.”

The report adds that “significant investment” would need to be made on consulting with each school and those who live near buy, and collecting up-to-date traffic data. It says a dedicated member of staff would be needed to deliver the scheme, taking resources away from other projects.

It says other funding options, including community infrastructure levy (CIL) payments could be investigated.

Mr Brown recommends that councillors approve the start of a consultation process and commits funding to data collection and design advice.

He also recommends that other safety measures and parking provision around schools are also reviewed.

The report will be discussed at a full council meeting on Thursday, September 24, starting at 10am.