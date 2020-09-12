Shropshire college’s new teaching staff includes return of former colleague from Shanghai

Stephen Williams, who started at Concord College in 2002, has returned to teach economics and become an assistant boarding parent.

Of his return, he said: “I am very happy to be able to return to Concord College UK after two years as head of economics at Shanghai Concord Bilingual School (SCBS).

“I feel I successfully completed the attachment to SCBS and witnessed the emergence of what is likely to prove a first-class school in the years to come.”

Nicholas Bryars, 51, who has joined Acton Burnell-based Concord College also as an economics teacher, spent seven years qualifying as a barrister and working as a solicitor’s agent prior to entering teaching 18 years’ ago.

He said: “I am very happy to be in this new job; it will be an exciting challenge.”

Nicholas is a qualified cricket coach and has written for the Oxford University Press on the history of sport.

Bart Wargos, 36, who has joined Concord as a physics teacher, worked in the automotive industry prior to teaching and has a range of driving licence categories, from motorbikes to coaches.

He worked with engineering applications involving cars and commercial vehicles having qualifications that include Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) MOT tester to DAF technical training.

“I always invest my free time in investigating physics phenomena in the processes around us,” said Bart, who has had an all-time passion for physics.

He added: “I am absolutely thrilled with this fantastic opportunity to be representing such a prestigious institution as Concord College and having a unique privilege of joining a truly outstanding physics team.”

The fourth new recruit is Hilary Mott, 32, who comes from Pulverbatch and is taking up a position of biology teacher.

She has spent nine years as a biology teacher at Cheltenham Ladies’ College, most recently as acting head of biology.

Hilary also has extensive experience of running CLG’s Medical Society and mentoring prospective medicine and dentistry students.

She said: “I am very excited to be joining Concord and I am looking forward to teaching all of my students biology, whether online or in person.”

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “I am delighted to welcome such a talented and committed group of colleagues to the Concord team.

“Steve Williams’s return from Concord Shanghai reinforces the strength of core values of rigour kindness and creativity in the global Concord family.

“I am sure we will all have much to learn from his experiences at SCBS.”