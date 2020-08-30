Safety the priority for schools says council chief

Shropshire Council's cabinet member in charge of education, councillor Ed Potter, said that the safety and wellbeing of children, parents, carers and staff "is a priority".

It comes as schools across the county prepare to welcome pupils back in full for the first time since March.

Shropshire Council said that throughout the summer it has been working closely with schools, colleges and nurseries to make sure that they are as safe as possible for the new term.

Councillor Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said: "We understand that parents, carers, children and staff may be feeling anxious about returning during the pandemic. Their safety and wellbeing are a priority for the council, and for our schools, colleges and nurseries.

"It’s clear that our education settings will feel very different when children return. For many children and young people, this will be their first time in school or college since March. That’s why it’s so important that everyone feels reassured and ready to return.

"The measures put in place by Shropshire schools are designed to keep everyone safe. Our education team continues to support school teams with risk assessments ahead of September. These include providing advice and guidance on health and safety measures and ensuring we can do all we can to support children as they return."

Councillor Potter encouraged concerned parents to visit the authority's updated ‘back to school’ webpage.

It has information about returning to school, including a list of frequently asked questions which cover classroom arrangements, school transport and plans for exams.