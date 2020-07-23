Former Shropshire student to feature in Covid-19 webinar

Ian Soh, 19, who studied in the sixth form at Acton Burnell-based Concord College between 2017-2019, will feature in the role of young people in ‘infodemic management’ during the Covid-19 pandemic today.

Concord alumnus Ian, who is now studying medicine at St George’s, University of London, founded the youth movement #MoreViralThanTheVirus to make a positive difference to global communications concerning Covid-19.

He said he wished to extend his thanks to Concord College principal Neil Hawkins and marketing manager Vanessa Hawkins as well the whole of Concord for ‘constantly imparting opportunities for the students and alumni of the college'.

The webinar coincides with good news regarding another event – the upcoming celebration of International Youth Day.

WHO has invited Unesco, Unicef and Unfpa to the launch of the Covid youths survey to gather input from youths around the world on Covid-19 sources of information and guidance as well as current attitudes about the pandemic.

Ian is inviting young people to take part in the survey at covidyouthsurvey.com

The results of the survey will be shared in the form of a youth report planned to be released on International Youth Day on August 12.