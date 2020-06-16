Telford council to continue with free breakfasts for schoolchildren

The breakfasts are available to children across the Telford & Wrekin council area, whose families may be struggling financially and are eligible for free school meals.

Families will be able to collect their breakfasts from partner organisations weekly from a dedicated collection point. Some of these organisations will also be providing a range of activity packs. Deliveries will be made to those families who are unable to collect themselves.

The £30,000 funding from the council will provide this service to 12 priority wards to families who are eligible for free school meals.

The 12 wards include Woodside, Madeley and Sutton Hill, Malinslee and Dawley Bank, Brookside, Dawley and Aqueduct, Hadley and Leegomery, Donnington, College, The Nedge, Ketley and Overdale, Oakengates and Ketley Bank and Arleston.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for cooperative communities, engagement and partnerships said: “We are delighted to award this funding to start the breakfast scheme across the borough to children whose families are struggling financially.

“We know there are families who are struggling while their children are at home due to increased food costs. With the breakfast funding we know the scheme will help those families who usually rely on their children being fed at school, lightening their financial burden.

“Educational activities will also be provided by some organisations to help keep the children motivated while at home.

“We are working with local partners who will be delivering the collection service (at a safe distance) and we thank them for their support.”