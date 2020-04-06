Virtual learning on offer with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

The charity's team is also now working from home, which for most means balancing a full-time job, full-time parenting and home-schooling.

Sky Champs is a project funded by the charity’s corporate partner, M6toll, which provides youngsters aged between four and 11, with fun educational resources in reading, writing, maths and creative skills, such as colouring sheets and word searches.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are proud to announce that we are offering our Sky Champs education and training resources to families and parents across the Midlands, to help keep youngsters occupied.

“We hope it brightens up everyone’s working from home experience."

If you would like to receive educational worksheets for your children, you can do so by emailing training@midlandsairambulance.com

Simply state the age(s) of the children and which worksheets you’d like, or a selection of all of them.

The charity is encouraging those taking part to share this initiative with colleagues and friends.

Find out more at midlandsairambulance.com and tag @MAA_Charity on Facebook and Twitter to showcase your children’s handiwork.