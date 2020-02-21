Newport debate team makes it to district final

The group of three from Newport Girls' High School will travel to Cannock to compete against other youngsters in the Rotary Club's Youth Speaks: A Debate competition later this month.

With the previous round being hosted at Haberdashers' Adams' Grammar School, the winning team proved worthy on their motion that "retroactive censorship of arts and culture has a positive impact on society".

An audience of teachers, parents and rotarians watched on as Lucy Edwards, debate chairman, Caitlin Smith Murphy, who proposed the motion, and Edith Charlesworth who opposed, persuaded judges Jean Escott, Martin Brookes and Philip Browning.

The competition challenges the public speaking skills of participants who will aim to perform, persuade and entertain the audience with a display of wit and knowledge on a topic of their choice.

In teams of three participants present arguments and points of discussion, before taking questions from the judging panel who are themselves skilled speakers.

Entrants can select a subject which is important to them, giving them an opportunity to delve deep into research, formulate ideas and build confidence.

The team from Newport will debate in the district final on February 26 at the Roman Way Hotel in Cannock from 6.30pm.