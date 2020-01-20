Students considering medical careers can meet health professionals in Shropshire

Concord College is hosting its third annual Medical Futures Conference on Saturday, February 29, with the day-long event having capacity for more than 200 year 10-12 students considering careers in medicine.

The conference, which is free of charge, will be attended by university representatives, admission officers and NHS professionals from an array of disciplines and specialities who will be available to chat informally with students.

Workshops will run on a wide range of topics including medical admissions tests, interview techniques, pathways in healthcare, life as a medical student and careers in pathology.

Lectures will include ‘how to succeed in your medical school application,’ ‘excelling in your personal statement’ and ‘choosing the right medical school.’

The day will culminate with a keynote presentation 'The Human Guinea Pig' by Tom Warrender of Medical Mavericks.

His highly engaging stage show includes ‘jaw-dropping’ video footage of the many interesting medical tests he has been through, plus exciting live demonstrations and participation for the bravest students.

Conference organiser Barry Brown, head of science at Acton Burnell-based Concord College, said: “Concord hopes to continue supporting the region’s aspiring medical students in an ever-competitive field and rigorous application processes.

“Students who are interested in a medical career can sign up to the conference now by filling out a booking form at the Concord website concordcollegeuk.com/news/medical-futures-conference.”

They can also email b.brown@concordcollege.org.uk with any queries.