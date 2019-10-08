Telford school's bumper harvest donation

St. Peter's C of E Primary School in Bratton were inundated with donations after pupils were asked to bring in food supplies as part of a harvest festival collection with Telford Crisis Support charity.

Emma Crossland, one of the reception teachers at the school, said the idea to have a collection came from her own passion in helping others.

"I am really passionate about helping those in need," she said. "I organise these kind of events for the school.

"I take my passion to school to try and get the students involved. Instead of a structured church service I wanted to do something practical for harvest festival this year.

"We are a school of 407 pupils so to get them all involved means a lot of donations.

St Peter’s C of E Primary School collected food donations for the Telford Crisis Support charity as part of its harvest festival

"It really teaches them about giving others and what a more perfect time than harvest festival.

"The representative from Telford Crisis Support charity who came to pick up the donations was so overwhelmed by them. We nearly filled a whole van full of donations.

"Each child came with an item or a box of items for the charity in celebration of harvest. It is important because our school vision is 'enriching lives everyday'.

"So teaching the children about donating ties in with our school vision. It is really important coming from my passion and to get this whole school of children to get the idea of giving.

"They will then understand how they can help their local community and those in need. Not only enriching those in need but also teaching children that it is important to give and help others.

"Parents also got on board more than ever before.

"This project will change lives really. A family who does not have a meal, our school is helping to change a life for that moment in time to get them back on their feet. The Telford Crisis Support charity does exactly that - they are amazing."