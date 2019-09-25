Telford pupils celebrate opening of new track

Wrockwardine Wood Church of England Junior School became the second school in Telford to open a track, which was funded in part by Telford and Wrekin Councils Let’s Get Telford Active campaign on Monday.

Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Councillor Stephen Reynolds officially opened the new Daily Mile track before pupils had their chance to run a full lap of the track.

The school received a £4,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Let’s Get Telford Active Fund to make the track possible.

Pupils have been taking part in 15 minutes of activity each day around the edges of the school, but without a track some of pupils with mobility issues were unable to take part.

Julie Henry, headteacher, said: “The new track with make regular exercise more inclusive and accessible to our pupils.

Important

“Since we have encouraged 15 minutes of activity each day we’ve noticed pupils relax and concentrate more in class as the exercise help frustrations and tensions to disappear – we’ve also noticed our obesity rates drop and fitness levels rise.

“The health and wellbeing of our pupils is important to us – at tuck time wholemeal toast is available, our kitchens provide low fat schools meals, and we provide mindfulness sessions in our after school clubs. Mental health is as important as physical health, we aim to look after head and body.”

Advertising

Councillor Andy Burford said: “This is now the second track that has been funded by Let’s Get Telford Active.

“Exercise is much more fun and easier when you’re with other people, and have the right support – building tracks like these allows school pupils to exercise and support each other together.

“Bringing down obesity levels in young people is important, working with local schools and helping to fund tracks like these is part of our solution to the issue.”

Automotive company T.J. Vickers also provided £500 to help fund the all-weather track.