Students at Shropshire college ‘were at risk of electrocution’ - report

In one building people had unrestricted and open access to the mains electricity fuse box and wiring "putting people at risk of electrocution", while exposed hot water pipes in bathrooms and communal areas "put people at risk of burns".

Derwen College, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, was visited unannounced by three inspectors and two assistant inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on May 16.

The college was given a 'requires improvement' rating - having previously been rated 'good' in 2016 and 2014.

The subsequent report revealed that the students were not always safe and did not always feel well-supported or cared for.

However, the college was rated 'good' in two areas - effectiveness and responsiveness.

The report said: "Risks to people's safety were assessed, however we identified a number of areas where more robust risk management was required.

"Although a refurbishment plan was in place for the bungalows we did not see evidence that the area's awaiting refurbishment had been adequately risk assessed to ensure people's safety in the interim period.

"For example, we saw people had unrestricted and open access to the mains electricity fuse box and wiring in one building putting people at risk of electrocution. We saw hot water pipes were exposed in bathrooms and communal areas putting people at risk of burns."

The report does add that the feedback was taken on board and the college took action to address the areas of risk identified by the inspectors.

While some students said they enjoyed life at Derwen College, others suggested there were some improvements needed in to how they were spoken to.

The report said: "We met with a group of people and one person told us, 'I would like to be spoken to like an adult. I don't like it if staff speak to me like a child'. Several other people in the room told us that they agreed with what was said."

It also noted that the management and leadership was not always consistent, but staff told inspectors that a number of improvements had been made over the last 12 months.

The college has now been asked to send a report to the CQC that sets out what action it is going to take to address the concerns.