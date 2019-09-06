Shropshire parents can now apply for 2020 secondary school places

Online applications for new schools open today in the Shropshire area.

If a child was born between September 1, 2012 and August 31, 2013, they may need to apply for junior school before January 15.

Parents who had children between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009 will need to apply for a secondary school place before October 31.

For more information about applying for school places, visit bit.ly/2ksNTzP for Shropshire or bit.ly/2lF38pm for Telford & Wrekin.