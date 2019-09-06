Menu

Shropshire parents can now apply for 2020 secondary school places

By Mat Growcott | Education | Published:

Early-bird parents can already apply for their children to transfer to junior or secondary school next year.

Online applications for new schools open today in the Shropshire area.

If a child was born between September 1, 2012 and August 31, 2013, they may need to apply for junior school before January 15.

Parents who had children between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009 will need to apply for a secondary school place before October 31.

For more information about applying for school places, visit bit.ly/2ksNTzP for Shropshire or bit.ly/2lF38pm for Telford & Wrekin.

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

