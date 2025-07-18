Lizzie Tiernan, Head of Sixth Form at Ysgol Calon Cymru, won the Supporting Progression into Higher Education award at the Teachers' and Advisers' Awards 2025, which was held at the University of South Wales in Cardiff.

The annual awards, hosted by the University of South Wales in collaboration with Reaching Wider, celebrate outstanding contributions by teachers and advisers across the UK.

Lizzie was one among 150 people from across the UK that had been nominated, with eight making the final shortlisting.

Along with her award, Lizzie won £500 towards her continuing professional development or for staff wellbeing initiatives at their school.

Lizzie’s recognition comes as a result of her tireless dedication to the sixth form at Ysgol Calon Cymru.

Her work has included developing a curriculum tailored to individual learners and organising a wide range of extra- and super-curricular activities that have provided students with valuable experiences to support their next steps into higher education.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the passion and commitment Lizzie brings to her role. Supporting young people to realise their potential and take confident steps into higher education is vital for their future and for the prosperity of Powys. We are incredibly proud of her success."

Lee Powell, Headteacher of Ysgol Calon Cymru, added: “We are thrilled that Lizzie’s exceptional work has been recognised on a national stage. Her dedication to our students’ academic and personal development is second to none, and this award is richly deserved."