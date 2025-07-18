Children evacuated from Telford primary school after small electrical fire

Firefighters were called out to Redhill Primary Academy in Gatcombe Way, Priorslee today (Friday, July 18) due to an electrical fire in one of the buildings.

The children were all out of the building by the time fire crews arrived and were all safe and well.

The fire was out before crews arrived on the scene and teachers and pupils were quickly back to work.

Redhill Primary Academy, Priorslee, Telford. Picture: Google

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 9.40am on Friday, July 18, fire control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

“This was a small electrical fire which was out on arrival of crews.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford and Tweedale.