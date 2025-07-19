80 tonnes of waste up in flames at Shrewsbury's tip in the early hours of the morning

The blaze happened at Veolia Environmental Services Ltd in Vanguard Way, Battlefield in Shrewsbury.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 4.59am on Saturday, July 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury.

“This incident is a large building fire which involved 80 tonnes of waste materials.

“Crews are using four breathing apparatus and two main jets to extinguish the fire. The drone is also in use.”

Fire engines, including the aerial ladder platform and the incident command unit, were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.