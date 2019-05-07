Telford College flying high in GCSE results league

Its new ranking comes on the back of its latest English and maths GCSE results for young people and adults.

The college now sits in fourth place for GCSE English, and fifth place for GCSE maths, in the latest national achievement rates tables for general further education colleges.

A total of 99 per cent of students recorded passes under the new nine-to-one grading system, which has replaced the A*-to-G ratings for all GCSEs.

With more than 2,000 students studying functional skills or GCSE maths and English, more than a quarter of whom are adults, the college is holding an open evening on May 21 from 4pm to 6pm for adults looking to gain maths and English qualifications or improve existing grades.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “We place a great deal of emphasis on our GCSE maths and English tuition.

“The importance of achieving these qualifications cannot be over-stressed – it opens up a much wider range of higher-level course and employment choices for young people.”

The college’s most recent set of results sits higher than the national average.

Maths successes were 99 per cent compared with the national average of 91 per cent, while English passes were 99 per cent ahead of the national average of 92 per cent.

The GCSE results also came on the back of a successful year of A level passes at Telford College, with 100 per cent pass rates in a number of subjects.

Mr Guest added: “There has never been more choice on offer to young people in Shropshire, but English and maths qualifications are a firm foundation for many of the employability skills they need for a successful career.

“We’re delighted to be featuring so highly in the GCSE maths and English league tables once again. Our students should be very proud to see their hard work rewarded.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for education, employment, and lifelong learning at Telford & Wrekin Council, said the college should be "rightly proud of these achievements".

“I am delighted that Telford College has been instrumental in improving the life chances of young people in Telford, providing the opportunity to obtain such good Maths and English results and broaden their choices for the future," she said.

“It is a tribute to both staff and students that they have seen such good results and I wish all the students every success in their future chosen pathway, whether this is university, training or employment.

"I congratulate them on their achievements and thank everyone connected with Telford College for their hard work.”