Independent Oswestry school in national finals

Moreton Hall, near Oswestry, is in the finals of the TES Independent School of the Year Awards in the category 'whole school community initiative of the year’ reflecting the continuing work it is involved in within the local community.

The awards identify the individuals and institutions that the independent sector has to offer.

Principal of Moreton Hall, Jonathan Forster, said: "Partnerships with the local community underpin the very ethos of Moreton Hall, no more so than in the building, now underway, of the Holroyd Community Theatre.

"The theatre looks set to be the cultural flagship for North Shropshire and the adjacent Welsh border.

"Many of the initiatives which will be housed there are already transforming the lives of talented youngsters from across the area. The Face2Face stage school is a performance academy for budding actors, aged nine to eighteen. Progress has been swift with the Face2Face team treading the boards at Theatre Severn. Their production of Elf the Musical was a sell-out.

“All of our outreach initiatives are so important. We’re all working together for the good of each other and the good of creativity which helps support an enriched society.

"The development of the Holroyd Community Theatre, which will support an ambitious programme of music, arts and culture, could not have been made possible without the wonderful support and commitment of our founding patrons Bill and Julie Holroyd."