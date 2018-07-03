Support for Shropshire A5 dualling at Westminster event

North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson, joined other Shropshire MPs at the launch of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership's annual report in Westminster.

He said the constructive meeting saw heads of the partnership give their support for the A5 dualling.

More than 5,000 people signed a petition led by the Shropshire Star asking the government's roads minister to support a scheme to dual the road from north of Shrewsbury to the Welsh border.

Mr Paterson said: "It was good to speak to those from Marches LEP who are very supportive of the A5 dualling, A483 cross-border improvements and the extension to the London/Shrewsbury rail service into north Shropshire.

The partnership says that developing the economy by delivering houses, training and jobs, requires an integrated and resilient transport network that is fit for purpose.

"Our businesses require a transport network that quickly and reliably connects to major employment centres and markets, enables business to collaborate /develop supply chains and customer base, gives people access to a wide range of jobs and training opportunities and is resilient to disruption," vice-chairman Paul Hinkins said.

"We have joined forces with our neighbours to make sure we capitalise on our central location. In the last year we have launched a new freight strategy for transport across the Marches and Mid Wales working with The Growing Mid Wales Partnership, together with the Welsh Government, Midlands Connect and councils on both sides of the border."

"Our freight strategy includes recommendations on how to improve the experience of businesses moving freight within and through the region, whilst enhancing the quality of life for residents near to key freight corridors and reducing environmental impacts."