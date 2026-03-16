Police appeal after two laptops stolen from Currys in Telford

The theft at Telford Forge Retail Park on Colliers Way happened at around 4.40pm on January 23.

West Mercia Police wants to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise these people?

"Officers are appealing to identify two people following a theft at a store in Telford.

Do you recognise these men?

"Around 4.40pm on 23 January, two laptops were stolen from Currys on the Telford Forge Retail Park on Colliers Way.

"Officers say the two men pictured were in the area at the time of the incident and could have information to assist with enquiries.If you recognise them or have any other information to assist with enquiries, please email jacob.adams@westmercia.police.uk."