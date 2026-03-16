Reports of recent ant-social behaviour in the town including someone who allowed their dog to poo on a grave, have been reported to the police.

Frustrated Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond raised the issue at a recent meeting and said the town has enough challenges coming up including proposals for wind turbines, major water system work – without people spoiling their own community.

He said there had been reports of people allowing their dogs to defecate in the high street and playground and people leaving dog waste all over the place.

There have also been reports of people picking up their dog waste in bags and then throwing the bags into the garden of Brynhyfryd Residential Home.

They mayor said he had also seen high school pupils throwing papers and coffee cups into the graveyard recently.

At a recent meeting, town clerk Louise Hammond said she had reported the incidents to the police especially the incident at the churchyard.

She said the police said they have a number of hot spots they regularly patrol including the cattle market, the Groe and the churchyard and they will keep up their visits.

But Mrs Hammond said the police had also said that if anyone comes across any anti-social behaviour incidents in the town to report it to 101 rather than to just the local police station.