Shoplifter, 38, who stole laundry products from Telford Co-op is ordered to pay compensation
A shoplifter who stole laundry products from a Co-op store has been ordered to pay compensation.
Sarah Perry, aged 38, stole items from one of the convenience chain’s shops in Telford on July 7 last year.
