Shropshire Star
Close

Shoplifter, 38, who stole laundry products from Telford Co-op is ordered to pay compensation

A shoplifter who stole laundry products from a Co-op store has been ordered to pay compensation.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Sarah Perry, aged 38, stole items from one of the convenience chain’s shops in Telford on July 7 last year.