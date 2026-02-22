'We remain fully committed to learning from these events' - West Midlands Police respond to MP report on Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Aston Villa fan ban

The Home Affairs Committee said Birmingham councillors had disproportionate influence over the Safety Advisory Group, raising concerns about politically motivated decision-making.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game against Aston Villa at Villa Park on November 6 by the local safety advisory group (SAG), which cited safety concerns based on advice from West Midlands Police (WMP).

A review into the decision found an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot had helped police justify the move.

An Aston Villa fan with a half-and-half scarf outside the ground before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The error meant a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham had been referenced.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford resigned amid controversy.

MPs have urged banning councillors from such groups and criticised ministers for late public interventions that heightened tensions, following the report.

Now, West Midlands Police have responded to the report, pledging to rebuild the trust that was lost in their force.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "On Monday 19 January 2026, his first day in office, Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, issued a full and sincere apology on behalf of West Midlands Police for the damage caused to the public’s trust and confidence in West Midlands Police.

"He also, on the same day, asked Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Jen Mattinson to undertake a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to any recordable conduct matters by senior officers in West Midlands Police in relation to these events.

"We remain fully committed to learning from these events and have already made early efforts through a series of meetings with key local representatives to repair any damage caused by the loss of confidence that the public has in us.

"We have launched Operation Strive which seeks to restore the trust and confidence that the public have in West Midlands Police, and which is being personally led by Acting Chief Constable Green. This work continues.

"The officers, staff and volunteers of West Midlands Police, particularly those on the frontline, work tirelessly to protect the communities that we serve without fear or favour. This will not change.

"We are actively supporting and engaging with the IOPC’s investigation and the ongoing HMICFRS review of Safety Advisory Groups. It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time.

"Following the release of the findings from the Home Affairs Committee investigation, West Midlands Police will work through the recommendations made and the Acting Chief Constable would welcome the opportunity to provide an update to the Committee in the future."