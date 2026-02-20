Police and Community Support Officer Felix Rawlinson attended a recent Kington Town Council meeting to give members a round-up of their activities.

He said the police received sporadic reports of door to door salesmen calling in the evening during the hours of darkness.

He said they seemed to be trying to sell something to do with broadband on January 15.

The following day there was a collision at Headbrook when a car went into a house. He said there were no injuries but the driver blew over the drink drive limit and was arrested.

An old military device was handed in to a premise on the High Street on January 29. PCSO Rawlinson said the West Mercia Ordnance Team attended, looked at the device, carried out checks to make sure it was safe and then took it away with them.

The Kington Neighbourhood Police Team will be holding a surgery at the Border Bean Café on Thursday, March 6 at 10am for anyone who wants to talk to them and raise any issues.