'Potential offenders in every community - and victims in every school' - National Crime Agency and Birmingham MP issues warning after rampant rise in child sexual abuse across the country

The National Crime Agency (NCA) warned that advances in technology, including generative artificial intelligence and encrypted messaging services, are making it easier for offenders to target children online.

New forms of abuse include livestreamed sexual abuse that can be ordered for as little as £20, and a rise in financially motivated sexual extortion, mainly affecting teenage boys. Officers are also concerned about online “Com networks” that share increasingly violent abuse material.

The agency warns the threat now affects every community and social background. “Potential offenders are in every community and victims in every school,” the NCA said.

In 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received more than 20 million reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation. This has led to UK police receiving around 1,700 referrals a week.

Police are making about 1,000 arrests a month and safeguarding around 1,200 children.

In one week in January alone, 252 people were arrested, with 118 charged, and 35 sentenced across the UK. It is estimated around 407 children were protected.

The NCA said online abuse is closely linked to real-world harm, with evidence showing that viewing abuse images increases the risk of contact offending.

They said that the National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls and Public Protection, which is headed up by Birmingham MP Jess Phillips to help agencies work together to fight abuse has made investigations faster, improved protection for victims, and given survivors more support - but it is not enough.

Now, the NCA and Yardley Labour MP Jess Philips are calling on stronger action from Ofcom to hold tech companies to account under the Online Safety Act.

Police have also urged the government to fund and develop better prevention initiatives to deter adults and young people who are at risk of sexually abusing a child and for offender management should be increased to help deter offending before it happens.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips said: “The scale of child sexual abuse and exploitation in this country is horrific, whether online, at home, or within depraved criminal gangs, and this government is using every lever at our disposal to fight it.

“We are funding a network of undercover officers online and a dedicated police taskforce to disrupt crimes, catch offenders and protect children. In addition, the Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs and Operation Beaconport will work hand in hand to get justice for survivors.

“Interventions as part of Operation Croft mean more children saved and more perpetrators off the streets.”

Rob Jones, Director General Operations at the National Crime Agency added: “Over the last five years, we have continually said that the use of technology is increasing the opportunities for child sex offenders, and the risk to children and young people. We have seen some improvements by tech companies, but it’s nowhere near what’s actually needed to protect children in this day and age.

“On a daily basis, officers at the NCA and across policing are assessing some of the most obscene child abuse imaginable. And this is not hidden in the dark web – it’s being shared on social media and is accessible on the clear web as well for anyone to see.

“The response to the continual CSA threat cannot be one for policing alone - a whole‑system approach is the only way to protect children effectively. We all owe it to our children not to be a bystander – now is the time to really make a difference”