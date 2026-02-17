Shifnal man, 27, denies assaulting woman and sex charges including voyeurism
A Shifnal man has denied assaulting a woman and sex charges including voyeurism.
Henry Stokes, aged 27, appeared via video link from prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
