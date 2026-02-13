Shropshire Star
Drink driver, 34, who was more than double the limit in Bridgnorth gets road ban

A motorist in Bridgnorth who was more than double the limit has been banned from the road.

By Nick Humphreys
Jonathan Sandhu, aged 34, drove a Vauxhall Astra on Severn Street, Bridgnorth on September 27 last year.

A breath test found that Sandhu had 99 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.