Jonathan Sandhu, aged 34, drove a Vauxhall Astra on Severn Street, Bridgnorth on September 27 last year.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

A breath test found that Sandhu had 99 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.