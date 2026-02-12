Road ban for Telford drink driver, 62, who was double the limit
A drink driver who was more than double the limit in Telford has been banned from the road.
Simon Hardy, aged 62, drove a Citroen C1 on Wellington Road, Muxton - the street where he lives - on May 31 last year.
