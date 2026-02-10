Face of 'dangerous' Telford killer jailed for more than 11 years for strangling 58-year-old man

David Lane, of Portley Road in Dawley, was jailed for 11 and a half years at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (Monday, February 9).

The court heard how, on the evening of April 5, 2022, Lane was visiting a cousin at their house on Westerdale Close when Paul Wilkins - an ex-partner of Lane's cousin - attended the property.

48-year-old Lane then confronted Mr Wilkins and the men got into an altercation outside of the address, during which Lane strangled Mr Wilkins for “several minutes”.

Despite pleas from Mr Wilkins that he could no longer breathe, Lane continued to restrain him on the floor.

David Lane, of Portley Road in Dawley, was jailed after the death of 58-year-old Paul Wilkins in April 2022. Photo: West Mercia Police

Emergency services arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of the first 999 call to find Mr Wilkins unconscious, with Lane still on top of him.

Officers carried out CPR on Mr Wilkins before he was taken to the hospital, but he sadly died five days later.

Lane was subsequently arrested and an investigation was launched by police. In July 2024 Lane was charged with manslaughter.

A trial was held in September 2025 at Birmingham Crown Court, where Lane claimed he was unable to move due to the injury he sustained to his leg during the altercation, and that he was unaware of Mr Wilkins's pleas that he could not breathe.

A jury found Lane guilty of manslaughter, and Lane was handed an 11-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

West Mercia Police Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of Paul, who tragically lost his life.

"This case has taken over three years to reach court and I want to thank the team who conducted a thorough investigation securing justice for Paul and his loved ones.

“We welcome the sentence handed down to Lane, and hope this outcome provides some measure of closure during what has been, and continues to be, an incredibly difficult time for Paul’s family and friends.”