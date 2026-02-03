West Mercia Police officer faces a gross misconduct hearing over access to arrest records

A West Mercia Police officer is facing a gross misconduct hearing after being accused of accessing arrest records that had no relevance to her.

PC Jessica Hindley was part of the Criminal Justice Youth Offending Team, a force-wide role that involves working with young people aged between 10 and 17 who have come to the attention of police.

However, it is alleged that, while on a rest day, PC Hindley conducted a search for recent arrests on a police division.

The search produced 27 custody records, but none involving youths, who were the only group that West Mercia Police says were relevant to her duties.

Among the results was the custody record of an adult arrested the previous day. Within moments, it is alleged that PC Hindley opened and viewed that record and its contents, despite having no legitimate policing purpose to do so.

Hindlip Park, where West Mercia Police's headquarters is. Picture: Google

PC Hindley was asked to account for her access to the custody record and was instructed to respond within seven days. It is alleged that she stated she had been conducting routine checks for youth-related arrests as part of her duties, and believed she must have opened the record in error.

It is alleged that this explanation is false, as she knew the custody record did not – and could not – relate to a youth arrest.

PC Hindley will therefore face a gross misconduct hearing, which will determine if the following standards of professional behaviour have been breached: honesty and integrity, confidentiality, orders and instructions, and discreditable conduct.

The hearing will be held at West Mercia Police’s headquarters in Hindlip, Worcestershire, from February 25 to 27.