Father of one Michael Dixon, aged 35, made hundreds of calls to his girlfriend Charlotte Emery, 26, to organise cocaine deals with onward suppliers.

Between them they had £75,000 deposited into their bank accounts over the course of a year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Dixon had an Xbox 360 in his cell at HMP Featherstone, which is about five miles from the Shropshire border and houses many of the county’s criminals.

Featherstone Prison

Games consoles are allowed in the prison, providing they cannot connect to the internet.

However, Dixon had a wi-fi card which he used to make phone calls and direct the drug dealing through the Xbox.

Dixon instructed that drugs be distributed to onward suppliers, known as “Pugs”, “Cody” and “Ginge”.