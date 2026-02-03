Jury hears the six gunshots that killed rapper outside Telford gym as alleged murderers tracked to the town on day of shooting

Tamba Momodu, aged 20, was shot dead outside The Fitness Factory at the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

A jury had already heard that Mr Momodu, also known as Teerose, was killed in “cold blood” in a “revenge attack” having previously been acquitted on the grounds of self-defence of the murder of Abdullahi Tarabi in Northolt, London in 2017.

Mr Tarabi's brother and cousin are two of the defendants on trial for Mr Momodu's murder.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode, as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London, and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder and arson.

It is the prosecution’s case that Tarabi and Karshe were on the scene when Mr Momodu was shot before fleeing north to Glasgow, and that Deria Hassan, Merje Ngoy and another man who is not on trial, torched the Skoda at the Forest Glen car park at The Wrekin to get rid of evidence.