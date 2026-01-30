More murders and manslaughters reported in West Mercia as knife crime falls

The latest crime figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and show that knife crime across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire fell in the year to September 2025.

West Mercia Police, whose officers police Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, recorded 596 incidents of knife crime in the 12 months prior to September 2025 - down 68 from the 664 recorded in the year previously.

Across England and Wales 33 of 44 forces, including the Metropolitan Police, Greater Manchester and West Midlands Police, reported a fall in knife crime.