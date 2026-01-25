'We've had a broken model of policing for decades' - Birmingham MP and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood defends proposed police reforms

The 45-year-old Member of Parliament for Ladywood was questioned on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning about her proposed reforms for policing across the UK this morning (January 25).

The proposed reforms will see the number of separate forces across England and Wales reduced from 43 to around a dozen - but a solid number of forces has not been confirmed.

The changes will also see the overall number of forces tasked with focusing on serious and organised crime along with complex investigations such as homicides.

At the lower level, each town, city and borough will be formed into a “local policing area” – with neighbourhood officers focused on local crime such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

Shabana Mahmood is set to announce a new National Police Service as part of a major shake-up of policing. (James Manning/PA)

Ms Mahmood has previously said that the structure of 43 forces in England and Wales is “irrational”, and police chiefs have already called for radical reform of the set-up, backing a system with fewer, larger forces.

Speaking on the BBC One programme today, Mahmood said: "These reforms are actually a full package, so it isn't just about having a smaller number of forces. We do some good policing in this country, and we've seen the rates of serious violence like murder, like knife crime, come down, but your viewers will know there is an epidemic of everyday crying in this country - shoplifting, phone theft, anti-social behaviour - it feels like those crimes often go unpunished.

"What I'm trying to do is design a new model for policing in this country, which means that we are capable of dealing with all of that everyday crime."

To which, journalist and presenter Laura Kuenssberg questioned whether the plan was actually a cost-cutting tactic from the Labour government.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is outlining planned reform of the legal migration system (House of Comons/UK Parliament/PA)

However, Shabana Mahmood denied that and instead defended the plan, claiming this country has had a 'broken' policing system for years.

The Home Secretary said: "No, its absolutely not."

She added: "We’ve had a broken model of policing in this country for decades. Most police chiefs would recognise that we have 43 different forces all doing things in 43 different ways.

"Some forces, like the Met, handle counter-terrorism policing not just for London but for the entire country. The Met has this big national capability that distracts them away from doing policing for the rest of London."