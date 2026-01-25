Action to tackle fly-tippers and off-road bikers wrecking West Midlands beauty spot

West Mercia Police is warning culprits not to take off-road bikes or 4x4 onto Hartlebury Common following recent reports of damage caused to the protected land.

Patrols are being stepped up to halt a rise in incidents at the Site of Special Scientific Interest which is being being wrecked by quad bikes and cars, as well as suffering incidents of fly-tipping.

Worcestershire County Council is currently working in partnership with Wyre Forest District Council, Wyre Forest and Droitwich safer neighbourhood policing teams to tackle the issue. Representatives held a site meeting to assess the damage and have pledged to continue with joint efforts to protect it.

West Mercia Police's Sgt Cathy Atkinson said: “We have reviewed the damage caused to the site caused by off road bikes and 4x4 vehicles as well as the fly tipping and discussions were held about protecting the land, working together with support from partners.

“Further visits and patrols will be conducted, and we are warning members of the public that if anyone is witnessed causing damage to the land, then they can be fined by the council.

“Anyone caught driving on the land will be dealt with by police for traffic offences. Vehicles may also be seized.”

Action will include a review of security measures to help prevent future incidents and identify offenders and ongoing partnership meetings about the damage caused to the common in the coming weeks and months.

Witnesses spotting off-roaders or road vehicles on the site is encouraged to report it to via 101 or the force website.