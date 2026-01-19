Expensive mistake for Bridgnorth drink driver, 21, who gets road ban and hefty fine
A drink driver who was caught in Bridgnorth has been banned from driving and fined hundreds of pounds.
Lewis Morgan, aged 21, was stopped by police in a Volkswagen Golf at Chartwell Business Park on Stourbridge Road on December 13 last year.
