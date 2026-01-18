Shoplifter, 30, who stole £75 of Lego from a Telford B&M Bargains store is ordered to pay compensation
A shoplifter who stole £75 worth of Lego from a B&M Bargain store in Telford has been ordered to pay compensation.
Damian Knight, aged 30, stole the Lego from one of the discount chain's stores in Telford on December 15 last year.
