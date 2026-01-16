Shropshire festivals organiser reunited with stolen purse - 16 years later

Beth Heath, who runs Shropshire Festivals, which is responsible for a host of huge county events, said she had been contacted out of the blue by the senior security manager at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

The message said the team had something that dated back to 2009 for Beth.

It turned out that the item was a purse she had lost when her handbag was stolen all the way back in 2009.

The thief had seemingly run into the toilets at the building, emptied the purse of cash then hidden it above the roof tiles.