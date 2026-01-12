Van driver, 36, who drove on M54 motorway after taking cocaine gets driving ban
A van driver who was caught on the M54 after taking cocaine has been banned from the road.
Mark Stafford-Hallam, aged 36, drove a white Renault Master on Shropshire’s only motorway between Junction 4 for the Castlefarm interchange, Telford and Junction 3 for the Tong interchange on October 10 last year.
