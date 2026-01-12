Teenage drink driver caught on A49 in south Shropshire was nearly double the limit
A teenage drink driver who was nearly double the limit on the busy A49 has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
James Griffiths, aged 18, drove a Suzuki Wagon R on one of the county’s busiest A-roads at Craven Arms on December 12 last year.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here