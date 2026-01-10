Shoplifter, 40, stole sock and duvet from British Heart Foundation shop in Telford town centre
A thief who stole socks and a duvet set from a charity shop has been given a conditional discharge.
Plus
Published
Christopher Roberts, aged 40, stole the items worth a combined £17 from the British Heart Foundation shop in Southwater, Telford on December 13 last year.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here