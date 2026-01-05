'Have you seen him?' Police in Greater Manchester seek man with links to Shropshire
Police in Greater Manchester are asking people in Shropshire to get in touch if they have seen a man with links to the county who is wanted by the courts.
Published
Last updated
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released an image of Steven Taylor.
Taylor, who turned 24 years old today (Monday, January 5), is wanted for a breach of a court order.
A spokesperson said he has links to Manchester city centre, Tameside, Bradford and Shropshire.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact GMP on 0161 856 2766, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.