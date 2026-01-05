'Have you seen him?' Police in Greater Manchester seek man with links to Shropshire

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released an image of Steven Taylor.

Taylor, who turned 24 years old today (Monday, January 5), is wanted for a breach of a court order.

Have you seen Steven Taylor?

A spokesperson said he has links to Manchester city centre, Tameside, Bradford and Shropshire.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact GMP on 0161 856 2766, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.