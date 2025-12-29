Shropshire Star
Van driver, 36, who was under influence of cannabis near busy Shrewsbury roundabout gets road ban

A van driver who was caught under the influence of cannabis near a busy Shrewsbury roundabout has been banned from the road.

By Nick Humphreys
Omar Halls, aged 36, drove a Peugeot Boxer near the A49 Battlefield island in the county town on October 1 this year.

