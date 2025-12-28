WATCH: Moment West Midlands Police finds gun and class A drugs in man’s bag after he led officers on 'reckless' chase

West Midlands Police says officers spotted a stolen Ford Fiesta on Wood Lane, West Bromwich, at around 10am on May 5 this year.

The force says Tammem Miah sped off from officers, going through red lights and travelling on the wrong side of the road as he sought to get away. Some vehicles had to swerve onto the pavement to avoid being driven into at speed. One was struck by Miah but thankfully the driver was not seriously injured.

The pursuit came to a stop in Arthur Road, Tipton, and Miah tried to run off. However, he was detained outside a nearby address and following a search of his bag police found a revolver, ammunition, heroin and crack cocaine. Police then carried out a search at the address where Miah was found outside.

Jailed - Tammem Miah

Inside the property, police found class A drugs and other drug paraphernalia within the room of an associate, Mohammed Ahmed.

Miah, aged 23 and of High Street, Tipton, admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving, disqualified driving and receiving stolen goods.

Jailed - Mohammed Ahmed

He was sentenced to nine years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on December 10.

Ahmed, aged 23 and of Arthur Road, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was jailed for two years and six months.

DC Kyle Bowering, from West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “Miah was armed with a potentially lethal weapon and was reckless in his efforts to avoid being caught by officers. He was prepared to put other lives at risk to try and get away.

Police find a revolver in Tipton man Tammem Miah's bag

“We seized class A drugs from both Miah and Ahmed which would likely have been traded. We know drugs not only ruin lives but lead to other crime and they’re now both rightly behind bars.”