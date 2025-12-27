Motorist, 41, who drove in Telford after taking cocaine gets road ban and four-figure legal bill
A motorist who drove after taking cocaine has been banned from the road and left with an expensive court bill.
Adam Davies, aged 41, drove a Citroen C4 in Mossey Green, Ketley, Telford on August 4 this year.
A drugs test found he had 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 10mcg per litre.